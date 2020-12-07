Until very recently, I have been like a lot of Westerly’s citizens, going about my life with a feeling that Westerly was a pleasant place to live, and so not caring much about the details of how our town is being governed.
That has changed, and it has been quite an education. I am now reading Comprehensive Plans that are as long as novels, writing to our elected officials and attending public hearings in order to make my opinion known and heard.
So, as a new observer, I believe I can bring a fresh perspective to some of how the Town of Westerly’s governing boards and Town Council operate. I am troubled.
Whether at the commission, board or council level, attorneys representing the agendas of their clients, and most certainly not the voice of all of Westerly’s citizens, seem just a little too respected by those who are supposed to be serving all of us. It appears to me that the sway of these attorneys goes beyond making an argument on behalf of their clients. Being a small town, a fairly regular group of attorneys seems to be in front of our town’s officials and Town staff consistently. With this familiarity undoubtedly comes a level of comfort, and unfortunately, influence.
Most troubling to me is that it seems that certain attorneys who are actively representing the interests of their clients, are actually deeply involved in shaping and, indeed, making policy in our town by crafting the language that appears in the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, a framework for the long-term direction of our town.
“Making an argument” or “offering input” (my quotes) — these are very different than “this matter has been under discussion with staff and various boards for multiple years” or “somebody sits with one of your boards, your Economic Development Commission and hammers out language” (direct quotes from the attorney representing Winnapaug Golf Course ownership at a recent Planning Board meeting).
It is almost as if our elected and volunteer officials and certain members of town staff have been hypnotized. Please, for the sake of the Westerly citizens you serve, snap out of it!
Ken Julian
Westerly
