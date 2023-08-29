My response to the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition’s Aug. 17 guest opinion column in The Sun (“Books foster dialogue about tough topics”):
I find it interesting that, since this group’s statements about Westerly’s racial insensitivities have fallen flat, you now glom on to the fake issue of banning books … another favorite of the left. You got your equity audit, and it didn’t produce the results you craved. So sorry that this town doesn’t discriminate based on race. It’s what I’ve said this entire time. Never has anyone at ARC cited anything or any incident where they have been discriminated against because of their skin color. Not one. No stats. No substance. You’ve fooled no one. So, in order to try and gain relevance, let’s try the banned books thing.
To be clear, I have never once advocated for the banning of any book. My argument is with the non age-appropriate books in our school libraries. But you know this. It just doesn’t fit the lying narrative you throw out there. Neither did Rep. Azzinaro’s bill call for banning books in any way. How can a book be banned when it’s available in bookstores, online, and throughout the Rhode Island Public Library system? The answer is that it cannot be. ARC is fine trying to trample on my First Amendment rights because my views differ from theirs, but is perfectly fine hiding behind the veil of freedom of expression and the right to read when it comes to the book issue. What absolute hypocrisy.
Please tell me any educational value gained by a child seeing depictions or writings which depict adults and minors fondling each others’ genitals or one minor performing oral sex on another. Or a teacher having sex with his students and the family’s babysitter. Or a DIY book on how to kill oneself. I’ll wait. Neither of ARC’s “elected leaders,” Mr. Lowther nor Ms. Dunne, has ever weighed in on this question, which I’ve asked a million times. Know why? They don’t care. Neither has Ms. Dinwoodie or surrogates Mr. Serra and Ms. Pearce.
This is a one-issue group, complete with the ever-present Communist and hateful BLM-supporting, America-hating signs and posters to prove it. They care only about race issues. This group is irrelevant. The townspeople know it, and you are learning the same. You are, as I’ve said for quite some time: Race-hustling frauds and opportunists, who thrive on the division you’ve contrived for your very survival.
Call me whatever names you want. As long as “fact-based” and “honest” are two of the terms you use, go nuts with the rest. The race argument is dead. Book-banning is not real. You know it, and so does anyone else with a modicum of intelligence. Time to try something else.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
