Thank you to the Charlestown Town Council for approving the town budget by a unanimous vote and sending it to referendum on June 7.
The budget was prepared by the Budget Commission, a very capable and conservative group which has served the town well for many years. The budget does a great job in caring for our immediate needs, and financing our future obligations. We all could see the thoughtfulness of the commission’s deliberation and wisdom of their decisions.
One item which was discussed at the public hearing on the budget in some detail, as it should be, was the police pension fund. Although the fund has been paid at 100% of the state requirement each year, that item was funded at a 60 to 65% of total level for several years. Last year, at the recommendation of the Budget Commission, the voters approved paying $1 million into the fund, raising the level of pension funding to about 70%. This year it is again funded by $230,000, raising the fund balance to about 75% of the total fund obligation.
This is a very responsible place to be, as it funds the near term requirements as needed (not everyone is going to retire next month), and allows the time to increase the fund balance later, if the data indicate it is required. There was some discussion about bonding to pay the money into the police fund, but why do that if you have the cash. It only pushes the debt out further and obligates future taxpayers. Our town staff plans to meet with the state Municipal Employee Retirement System personnel to review possible action in future budgets.
I urge the citizens of Charlestown to vote to approve the town budget by mail ballot or at the referendum on June 7.
Leo Mainelli
Charlestown
