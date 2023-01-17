I have been remiss in not stating my appreciation for the wonderful people who staff the Charlestown offices. From the staff in the town clerk’s office to the various offices in the town hall and, especially the staff of the CRCC, tax office, and building office as well as the administrator’s office (nominally the people who deal directly with the general public), I thank you all for your professionalism, your patience, and your empathy.
I realize that the overall tenor of the town staff is reflective of upper management and the individual character of each employee.
Thank you all for making our town the best in the state.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
