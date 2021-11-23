I write in opposition to Mr. Williams’ letter published on Nov. 20 characterizing the formation of a Charlestown Coastal Resiliency Commission as a worthless waste of taxpayers’ money. The biggest problem with Mr. Williams’ letter is that he has projected his own myopic notions of coastal resiliency measures onto the language of the proposed ordinance. He says, “This commission will probably advocate worthless temporary solutions for sea level rising such as: elevate or build dikes around our buildings and roads, tank in potable water for our contaminated drinking water, and pump out sewage from our elevated septic systems. It doesn’t take rocket science or even a commission to come up with these solutions.”
How does Mr. Williams glean this from the wording of the proposed ordinance? Rocket science, indeed! Coastal resilience, as defined by the National Ocean Service, a division of NOAA, “… is the ability to adapt to changing conditions and withstand — and rapidly recover from — disruption due to emergencies. In other words, it means bouncing back after something bad happens. This ability to overcome, or bounce back, is a concept that applies to individuals, to communities large and small, to our infrastructure, and to the environment.” In fact, local and state coastal resiliency governmental agencies have been formed along the continental United States from Maine to the state of Washington and also in Hawaii and Alaska.
Mr. Williams says that “Climate change is a very controversial subject.” But climate change is no longer a theory open to debate. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which includes thousands of scientists with the greatest experience in climate change research and which publishes the authoritative scientific assessments of climate change, has concluded that emissions from human activities are causing climate change. Despite his doubts that climate change is a fact, Mr. Williams somehow concludes that, rather than dealing with it with a multifaceted and analytical approach, we should just pack our bags and move inland. Indeed, he postulates, with some relish I suspect, that his own home may some day become beachfront property!
Understanding where and how our community is vulnerable to loss from coastal hazards, and adapting a spectrum of planning and development practices to compensate for these vulnerabilities will ultimately result in lives and dollars saved, and a stronger community for the future. Although the language of the proposed ordinance may benefit from some tweaking, I applaud the town’s effort to join other communities across the country to understand where and how we are vulnerable to loss from coastal hazards.
Griff Trow
Charlestown
