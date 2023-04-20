I recently sent the following in an email to be included in the Richmond Town Council’s packet of materials for the April 18 council meeting:
“I am writing with concern about an agenda item which at the 4/5/23 town council meeting was pulled for discussion at the next meeting.
“It appears that the Richmond Town Council will be considering adopting a resolution that was passed by the Burrillville Town Council on 3/22/23, Resolution of the Town of Burrillville: Opposition to Rhode Island 2023 Gun Control Legislation. This resolution states the Burrillville Town Council’s opposition to gun bill legislation currently pending before the RI General Assembly, as well as supporting the repeal of certain gun safety laws currently on the books.
“Two of the bills the resolution seeks to thwart are the priority bills supported by both the RI Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense RI. They are House Bill 5300/Senate Bill 0379- Assault Weapons Ban, and House Bill 5434/Senate Bill 0321 Safe Storage. Passage of these bills would ensure greater safety from gun violence for the citizens of RI …
“…The Burrillville resolution also calls for repealing RI General Law 11-47-60, a law banning possession of firearms on school grounds. It is sadly ironic that the agenda for the 4/5/23 Richmond Town Council meeting began with a moment of silence for victims of a mass shooting at a school and ended with an item entertaining the idea of opposing gun legislation with the potential to save lives, including requesting lawmakers to repeal a law specifically in place to keep guns out of schools.
“This resolution demonstrates a gross misinterpretation of the Second Amendment and a lack of support for public health and safety. If this resolution comes up for a vote by the Richmond Town Council, I urge every member to oppose adopting it and vote No.”
It sickened me that at the April 18 meeting, with the exception of Councilor Wilcox, the council passed this resolution with no meaningful discussion on its repercussions nor a reference to my correspondence. I question if they even read my email, or did any research on gun violence statistics. Councilor Colasante, who requested the resolution be put on the agenda for a vote, asserted that people should be allowed to keep loaded guns on their nightstands, and should be able to walk into a school with their concealed carry. He then regaled us with his fantasy of picking up his grandchildren at school and whipping out that gun and taking down a bad guy single-handedly. However, data shows that armed civilians are rarely successful in stopping an active shooter and are more likely to injure themselves or bystanders, or to be mistaken for the active shooter by law enforcement.
Shame on Councilors Trimmer, Colasante, Nassaney and Sheehan for their knee-jerk response in condoning this resolution, which protects guns and not human beings. I certainly hope that none of them are leaving loaded guns lying on their nightstand, especially when the grandchildren are visiting.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
