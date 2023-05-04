As a constituent of Rep. Azzinaro, I am appalled and ashamed that he has introduced H6324, a bill that criminalizes so-called “obscene” and “objectionable” publications and shows.
As a parent, I am offended by his facile attempt to abrogate my right to choose what I want my children to read.
As a teacher, I am angry that he presumes to have greater expertise than well-trained school professionals, librarians and teachers.
As a citizen of Westerly, a town blessed with the most wonderful library in Rhode Island, I am stunned that he mocks a critical purpose of the library — to provide patrons with knowledge and perspective on difficult topics, a purpose particularly important during these times of conflict and change.
And as a citizen of the United States, I am horrified that he thinks it is just fine to carelessly toss out yet another well-established right of the citizenry. I am offended that he has decided to inject us — his constituency — willy nilly into the divisive culture wars ravaging the country. And I am stunned that, like the Nazis, he believes government officials can and should dictate what is acceptable for a country’s inhabitants to read. Next up, book burnings?
Roger Williams is spinning in his grave.
Previously banned books include:
- A Clockwork Orange
- Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
- Brave New World
- The Grapes of Wrath
- The Color Purple
- Of Mice and Men
- Nineteen Eighty-Four
- Sophie’s Choice
- Lady Chatterly’s Lover
- The Catcher in the Rye
- The Satanic Verses
- Rabbit Run
Katherine Rosen
Westerly
