After reading Richmond Town Councilor Michael Colasante’s Sept. 6 letter, I am compelled to correct inaccurate statements about the revision to the Aquifer Protection Overlay District (APOD) ordinance. I do not intend to admonish Councilor Colasante for his inaccurate statements. I do feel the need to explain the intent of the revised APOD ordinance, how it carries out that intent, and how it adheres to the goals of the Comprehensive Community Plan. The Richmond Planning Board’s goal was to revise the APOD ordinance to carefully balance protecting our aquifer while permitting increased development opportunities.
An aquifer is an underground reservoir, and all of Richmond’s well water comes from one aquifer that spans several towns. Richmond’s original APOD ordinance from 1994 simply prohibited uses that could harm the groundwater instead of requiring measures to mitigate the harm.
The revised APOD ordinance the Town Council enacted on July 18 allows many uses previously prohibited, and requires responsible construction practices, including containment measures that can be installed for a nominal cost. The revised ordinance applies only to property within the APOD boundaries, not to entire lots, which is a significant change.
As a result, a substantial amount of property in commercial and industrial zoned districts have new uses that were previously prohibited. These new uses have economic benefits that outweigh the drawbacks of requiring developers to invest a minor amount of capital on groundwater protection measures.
As vice chairman of the Planning Board, I was involved in the entire year-long drafting process. The Planning Board revised the APOD ordinance with the consultation of a professional hydrogeological engineer, who is a Richmond resident. Several business and property owners in the APOD, including The Preserve, were also consulted and attended the workshop meetings to ask questions or express concerns. The Planning Board worked with them in a constructive and respectful manner and made changes to the draft ordinance to address their concerns. The entire process and successful development of the revised APOD ordinance is a great example of cooperation between all stakeholders working together for the benefit of the community.
Councilor Colasante did not attend any Planning Board work sessions at which the draft ordinance was discussed. He did not ask questions or suggest modifications to the draft. Instead, during the Town Council’s public hearing on adoption of the ordinance, he said that all the uses allowed by the zoning ordinance should be allowed in the APOD without any safeguards.
I think that all residents who use water want the Town Council to make sure that water is not contaminated. I also think that nearly everyone in Richmond would like more economic development to lower the residential tax burden. When the Planning Board began work on the revised APOD ordinance, those were our two goals. Fortunately, a majority of the Town Council agreed with us that this ordinance will help the town meet its goals. I would love to discuss this with anyone, including Councilor Colasante, to show how our hard work benefits the community.
Dan Madnick
Richmond
The writer is the vice chairman of the Richmond Planning Board.
