In response to Mr. David Madden’s letter to the editor titled, “Critical race theory seeks to call out racism,” dated June 21, Mr. Madden’s diatribe is a blatant misrepresentation of the truth and avoids explaining the true objective of CRT training.
Every parent with children in schools that includes critical race theory training as part of its curriculum should be protesting loudly because the truth is its intent is not only to address discrimination against people of color.
As an example, critical race theory training discriminates against people of all colors and creeds and forces them to use gender-neutral pronouns and not to say pronouns like she or he or we or they because it seeks to dissuade the recognizible differences in gender.
On the subject of race, Dr. Carol Swain, a former professor of political science and law at Princeton and Vanderbilt, recently wrote in the Epoch Times the main tenet of critical race theory is that people of the world are divided into oppressors and oppressed, and in the United United States, “all white people are considered oppressors who benefit from undeserved advantages.”
[Whites] are deemed guilty of having set up a system of systemic racism, one main assumption being drawn from CRT. “The demonization of one group of people because of the color of their skin is something that is discriminatory.”
Dr. Swain, an African American from a very poor background in the South, observed that anyone, especially students, who are forced to take CRT training and made to believe that they are oppressors because they are white or that they are responsible and should be ashamed of the sins of their fathers are having their civil rights violated.
The 1964 Civil Rights Act protects the civil rights of people of all colors including the white students who are being told that they have done something wrong because they are white. In addition, the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees certain protections to all people.
Furthermore, if a public institution such as a school tries to restrict people’s speech or behavior, it may also be a First Amendment violation (freedom of speech).
Dr. Swain also took Black Lives Matter to task. She correctly allowed that since its inception Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. She also correctly observed that soon after the brutal murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer was seen all over the world, millions of dollars worth of donations poured into BLM’s coffers. None of it has been seen in the black communities yet! But some of it is being seen in one or two of the multimillion dollar mansions that have been constructed for BLM’s leadership personnel.
Notwithstanding that, it’s time for parents with children attending our schools, citizens and business people to scrutinize our school’s curriculums and/or speak and listen to the children about whether critical race theory is being taught or encouraged in their classrooms.
The parents of the schoolchildren should be the first to know it. CRT is not a history lesson of race relations in America. Teachers across the country are being suspended or fired for refusing to teach it!
If there are teachers in any of the local school districts teaching CRT or encouraging it, that person should be fired. To hell with the unions. The emotional health of the students comes first. It’s either that or it’s time to consult with an attorney about protecting the civil rights of the children!
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
