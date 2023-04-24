On April 18, Chariho School Committee member Kathryn Colasante presented a list of questions “to those who believe it was undemocratic for the Richmond Town Council to ignore the votes of those who voted for the third-highest vote-getter” and appoint someone to a vacated seat on the committee who had not been on the ballot. Richmond taxpayers are being saddled with hefty legal bills not because “the candidate who lost the last election, as well as the appointment, chose to sue, and the Town Council chose to defend their choice,” but because the voters’ choice was ignored.
She is the wife of the Richmond town councilor who recently declared that he “would want to carry my gun into the school to pick up my grandchild, and, god forbid, if there was a lunatic inside that school.” He is one of the three councilors who voted to appoint Clay Johnson, a Richmond resident who helped fund the Colasantes’ and the other two councilors’ campaigns.
As she stated, the Richmond Town Charter “demanded the next highest vote-getter in the last election be appointed,” while “the Chariho Act did not prescribe such limitations.” Nor does the Chariho Act prescribe a balance of left and right on the school committee.
Question 1. “Did you ever consider both winners in the election were conservatives as was the candidate chosen by the council, thus representing the values of highest vote-getters?”
The two highest school committee vote-getters together received 47.1%, less than half, of the Richmond vote. Who represents the values of the majority of the Richmond voters who did not vote for these two? Here’s a simpler question. The three Republican town councilors who voted against following the charter received only 30% of the vote. Did you ever consider that Johnson funded his appointment?
Question 2: “Are you aware that when the former School Committee member chosen by the council ran in the past, he received more votes than the candidate of your choosing?”
In 2022 five candidates ran for School Committee. In 2016 Johnson received 40.7% in a field of two. Write-ins scored more than half of what he did.
3. “Did you ever consider that the School Committee should represent the entire community and not just one faction, and that the council’s candidate balanced the School Committee for the first time with an equal number of candidates that lean left and those that lean right?”
A lot of people believe that the School Committee should represent the community — that’s why we voted! The Town Council staged a right-wing coup.
“We must find ways to allow for diverse opinions,” she states, “but as long as one side holds all the power, it is unlikely to happen. It is my opinion that our democracy will be best served if the council’s appointment stands. ”
Minority one-party, winner-take-all rule is not democracy, it is fascism.
Walking into a school with a gun to pick up a grandchild is just plain lunacy.
Cheryl Latos
Wood River Junction
