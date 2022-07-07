Firstly, let me state that I heartily agree with Mr. Joseph Sciarillo’s letter printed in the July 6th. edition of “The Sun”. It’s inconceivable that any rational person could find fault in it!
The answer to the horrendous peculiarly American problem of gun violence lies in the ballot box. It’s unfortunate that any otherwise sensible Republican politician who hides behind “the second amendment” needs to be defeated in the next election! I offer this thought as an “Independent” voter.
James N. Georgeady
Pawcatuck
