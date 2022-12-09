My early morning routine consists of coming downstairs, making a cup of coffee and hitting my laptop to check emails. Part of that process is to also review the latest from The Westerly Sun. This morning was no different than any other day except it was the day after Halloween and I couldn’t help but take note of the photos of the children “trick or treating” in downtown Westerly. It reminded me of how special Westerly and Stonington are. We are blessed.
For the record, I live in Stonington (Go Bears), I was born in Philadelphia and grew up North of Chicago. I came to this special corner of the world after I finished college when I accepted my first job working at an AM/FM radio station in Groton. With the exception of a couple of temporary corporate moves out of the area, I’ve been here ever since.
Over the years, I couldn’t help but take note of the many individuals that have given so much to make living here so special for everyone, and they are the blessing I refer to. If I were to list them all, this article would probably be the size of the Manhattan Yellow Pages, if there still was a Manhattan Yellow Pages. These are men and women that have served numerous agencies and on countless committees to make our communities better.
The fact that we enjoy the benefit of a joint Chamber of Commerce is very telling. There are not 6 degrees of separation here but more like three. Along with all of those close-knit families there are a number of “outsiders,” like myself, who, even though we weren’t born here, have jumped in with both feet.
You don’t volunteer to serve on the School Committee, Town Council, Police Commission in Stonington, the Commission on Aging, volunteer for the Heart Association, United Way, the Cancer Society, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Association, Summer Pops, the Flag Committee, the Jonnycake Center, Westerly Hospital or Pawcatcuck Neighborhood Center, etc., etc., because it pays so well.
I drove by Wilcox Park last night on the eve of the Starry Lights event. I couldn’t help but wonder how marvelous it would be if Stephen and Harriet Wilcox could see the many wonderful ways this incredible resource is being utilized all these years later. Summer Pops, Virtu Art Festival or just being enjoyed by children to go sledding after a snow.
Years ago, when asked to serve as chair of the local United Way drive, I approached the “sainted” Joe Cugini to serve on one of my committees. For those of you who don’t know, Joe was the original local boy that made good. He played on the Westerly High state champion basketball team, started the Westerly Community Credit Union and ended up as chairman of the World Credit Union Association. Along with that, he and the credit union were responsible for supporting our town in a number of very generous ways. The annual Westerly Community Credit Union basketball tournament, the lights at Sal Augeri Field and more. When I approached Joe about chairing one of my committees, his answer surprised me. Simply put: “Bob, I’ve done all of that, now it’s your turn.” He was right.
As we approach a new year, my hope is that there will always be those willing to step up and serve civically or politically. To accept the baton of community service that will eventually be passed to them. In so doing, we will continue to be blessed.
Robert Elmer
Stonington
The writer is the author of The Sun’s monthly “Join the Journey” column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.