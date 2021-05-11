Numerous lies appear in the letter to the editor of May 7 (“Abortion coverage integral to health equity” by Jocelyn Foye of Wakefield).
Nobody struggles to access abortion as the writer states. Rather abortion advocates and Planned Parenthood struggle to get taxpayers and insurers/insured (you and me) to pay for it, which seems to be at the bottom of the writer’s plea in encouraging passage of the “Equality in Abortion Coverage Act” presently before the Rhode Island General Assembly.
Foye cites “Black and Latinx and young people (read ‘underage’) and low income folks” as needing help to get abortions. It is classically racist for a white person to wish abortion on Blacks, Latinos. It smacks of class privilege for an older white woman to wish abortion on the young and the poor. Is this the best Foye can offer Blacks, Latinos, young and poor? If Foye cared about such populations she might be engaged in positive social efforts instead of helping to murder their children.
Another lie is to refer to abortion as “health care.” Abortion is death-inducing, killing, infanticide, racist, discriminatory, destructive; it is many ugly things, but it is not health care.
Foye is not entirely forthcoming about her own background, and merely signs her name to the letter, without referencing the fact that she is the director of “The Womxn Project” which is a “feminist community based movement” according to two Facebook pages, and she and the group lobby for abortion legislation, not really for the betterment of any of the above listed populations, nor anything else positive.
The last lie is that “this bill has broad support.” This area is largely pro-life, as witnessed by a number of positive, happy groups that educate and advocate on life issues for the betterment of our young, minorities, all classes of people. For an outsider, fringe liberal from out of town to try to persuade us otherwise is a hoax, another of the bloodthirsty abortion-promoters’ lies.
About the so-called “Equality in Abortion Coverage Act,” I urge lawmakers to reject it.
Steve Sullivan
Westerly
(1) comment
Thank you Steve! I hope you read my letter published in the Sun on May 11. I agree with you completely. (Ann Smith)
