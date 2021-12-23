It’s the season for sharing our traditions, and one local celebration is coming up. I’ve attended the annual Charlestown New Year’s Eve Bonfire since it first began 14 years ago. It has grown since I first attended and surely its success has drawn bigger crowds each year.
In these challenging times, this event is an outside one that allows us all to feel the sense of community that is squelched due to COVID. If you have missed it in the past, this might be the year to head to Ninigret Park at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. You can make a farewell to 2021 and be awed by the spectacular, towering bonfire that will launch us into 2022 in a brilliant, upbeat fashion.
I realize that an event like this does not happen without planning and hard work. So a big “thank you” to the construction master, Frank Glista, and the generosity of Arnold’s Lumber and Dunkin’ Donuts. Plus, an additional “thank you” to the Charlestown Police Department and the Charlestown Volunteer Fire Department for their safety oversight.
Don’t miss the opportunity to keep the holiday feeling going and one that puts a much needed smile on everyone’s face!
Susan O'Donnell
Charlestown
