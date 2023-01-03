I read with some amusement the various responses to my letter regarding Parents United RI. The writers purport to “provide some balance to the discussion.” Their responses either attacked what I wrote, regurgitated what has already been said, or assumed they knew how I felt, and I thank you all for them. I don’t learn much from people who agree with me.
I’m not going to fit all I have to say in 500 words, but here are some random thoughts, in no particular order:
The fact that Africans sold their brothers into slavery does not exonerate the colonists for their atrocities. It also has nothing to do with Chariho’s various curricula. Despite what you may think or believe, racism did not magically disappear when Obama was elected. I don’t think any of us white people can ever understand what it’s like to be hated because of what we look like. There really is such a thing as white privilege, and it’s so insidious most of us aren’t even aware of it.
My opinions about the various School Committee members and their agendas have not changed in the slightest since I spoke with the Colasantes. We did have several points of agreement (which I didn’t realize was a secret), but I certainly did not quickly realize my characterization of them was wrong. What I did realize is that neither likes to be challenged, which I already suspected, and they are each quite protective of their public images, as is their right.
If people didn’t think their positions were correct, they wouldn’t hold them, would they? Conservatives have positions. Liberals have positions. It comes with being a human. Attacking me because I think my positions are correct seems a bit silly. You think your positions are correct, don’t you?
Whether you want to hear it or not, terms such as racist, homophobic, and white supremacist apply most often to those on the right. Please note, though, that I made no ad hominem attacks, despite your misuse of the word. I intentionally mentioned no names because I thought it would have been unnecessarily rude. It’s hard enough to be a newbie on a public school board.
Using the phrase “intermittent bursts of unfortunate partisan rhetoric” is a nice way of telling people who disagree with you to shut up. I doubt that will happen.
FOX. MSNBC. OAN. CNN. The media does indeed divide us.
Liberal — adjective: Favoring reform, open to new ideas, and tolerant of the ideas and behavior of others; not bound by traditional thinking; broad-minded. synonym: broad-minded.
Yes, I often consider whether or not my views are accurate and impartial. It’s kind of in the definition of what you think I am.
I am humbly proud that my letter started this back-and-forth. Part of the reason we’re so divided is that each of us thinks we’re correct in our views and that God is on our “side” alone.
I believe we’re all wrong.
Christopher Fee
Charlestown
