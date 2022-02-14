Honorable Westerly School Committee members:
I am writing to express my concern with Dr. Garceau’s recommendation to eliminate the mask mandate in Westerly schools when the state mandate expires on March 4.
We seem to have been down this path before with the premature lifting of COVID mitigation last year that certainly contributed the severity of the delta and omicron surges that followed. I’m asking you to not repeat history by prematurely lifting the mask mandate in Westerly schools this year.
CDC guidance still recommends mask-wearing indoors in areas of high and substantial infection rates, which is anything above 49 cases per 100,000. As of the last town-level data report on the state COVID data website (on Feb. 5) the infection rate in Westerly is 464 per 100,000 population. It was only 269 at the same date a year ago when vaccinations were only beginning to be put into arms. Additionally, 79.5% of the state is currently fully vaccinated, but Westerly continues to lag behind the state average at only 65.6%.
With our aging buildings, most of which do not have forced-air ventilation systems, low vaccination rate, and high transmission rate, it seems to me that it would be premature to end the mask mandate now. I believe, barring another highly transmissible variant becoming the dominant strain, the infection rate may very well drop to below the 49 per 100,000 threshold in the near future, but I urge you to wait until we reach that threshold before removing the mask mandate in our schools to protect our students, teachers, staff and family members who are all directly affected by this policy. The mantra over the past two years has been to follow the science, so let’s do that!
Dan King
Bradford
