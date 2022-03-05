We’ve seen it before. One megalomaniac, unconstrained by any guard rails, surrounded by “yes” men (unfortunately, they always seem to be men), goes on a rampage that destroys everything in his path and ultimately ends up destroying his own country.
Putin has taken that dark path. His unprovoked, single-handed destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, murder of innocents including children, has already isolated his own people. One Russian lamented that because of Putin’s actions, “we are no longer part of the international community.”
The concerted efforts by the United States and our allies are wrecking the value of the ruble, devastating the value of Russian stocks. By the time this horror is concluded, Ukraine may still stand, independent. But the average Russian may have lost all of of their savings, even though this latter consequence is not anyone’s aim. The average Russian will simply be collateral damage from Mr. Putin’s irresponsible but consequential behavior.
In today’s reports, some traders are shunning Russian oil, even at a $20-per-barrel discount to the market; and some shippers are refusing to transport Russian oil. If this trend continues, Russia’s main source of revenue will be choked off.
In short, all the sanctions being imposed in attempts to stop Putin from continuing with his madness, the pressure put on FIFA and others to dissociate Russian teams from world competition, the companies who will suspend business in Russia including Ford, Daimler, Harley Davidson, Apple, Boeing, Airbus, to name just a few, are hollowing out Russia from the inside.
Everything we are seeing before our eyes is an object lesson for Americans. When we go to the polls in November, please let us remember what autocracy looks and feels like.
Let us not vote in more candidates in November who cavalierly ignore the United States Constitution, the way many of Mr. Trump’s followers have in both the Senate and House of Representatives. What separates us from Russia’s experience today is just our Constitution. Does anyone remember how Mr. Trump was, himself, on the way to scuttling our laws of the land, trying to undo a fair presidential election?
The courage Ukrainians are demonstrating, the costs they are bearing to keep their freedom, should remind us, who have taken all too much for granted, how precious that freedom is. If we are not vigilant in protecting our democracy, we will be broken as easily as Mr. Putin is breaking Russia.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.