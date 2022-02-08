As a former Westerly resident and former teacher in North Stonington, I thought you might find this interesting. It is a metaphor where the trench represents masks and the miracle weapon represents the vaccines. All of this is enclosed within the story of Chi Fao, a name that might sound familiar, and his efforts to deal with a dysfunctional country. I hope you will enjoy it.
The allegory of the trench
Logline: A country debates the efficacy of building trenches to thwart an oncoming enemy.
As the elderly, wise defense minister of the Asian country of Han Wu, Chi Fao just received word that a huge enemy army is bent on conquering his homeland. Immediately he realizes that history has proven the value of a trench system. Soon after advising all the villages in Han Wu to build trenches, he is dismayed by the lack of consensus for carrying out his recommendation. While he concedes there are various opinions as to whether or not building a trench is necessary, they are not valid. He knows against a large army it would serve to reduce the number of deaths. However, the naysayers cite arguments against it, contentious that their rights are being violated.
Some tell Chi Fao they are young and strong enough to not need the inconvenience of a trench system. Others state that inexpensive foxholes would be easier to implement, though Chi Fao wisely explains they wouldn’t stop a sufficient number of the invaders. Chi Fao argues the trenches would stop enough of the invaders, allowing us to reinforce the areas of greatest risk. This would minimize damage and reduce deaths.
But no, the naysayers provided enough discontent that Chi Fao records swarms of the brutal enemy broke through, killing his people in the hundreds of thousands. Even with the introduction of a new miracle weapon that could have saved huge numbers of his people, the naysayers brought on still more controversy with arguments of individual rights and bogus beliefs. The lack of concerted resolve devastated the economy, societal functions and our valiant troops. In the end, the bickering and lack of decisive action allowed the enemy to regroup and return stronger with better arms than before, making it a stalemated endless war.
Henry R. Stebbins
Cranston
