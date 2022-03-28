I’m happy to report that despite all efforts to turn the world upside down, daffodils have emerged this spring, like clockwork. Better yet, they bloom bright, cheerful and sunny yellow, as expected.
A complex of factors including temperature, the length of daylight, ensure the reliable succession of bloom. Without any intervention on our part, daffodils come into flower after snowy white hellebore bloom in February. Daffodils will be followed, in turn, by tulips of every imaginable color from April to mid-May. The actual time of bloom may vary with weather, but not the sequence of bloom.
In a world where almost nothing can be relied on any more, where one day a partisan outlet will declare that the color white is, in fact, black, or vice versa; where a forest fire can take out an entire community in 24 hours, only to be followed the next day by a blanketing snow that is roughly 24 hours too late; where Russia can rain hell on a Ukraine that did not fire the first shot, I can count on tulips to be followed in May by bearded iris. Roses — fragrant tea roses, climbing roses, Damask roses — all will bloom in June, and so on. In New England, a well-sequenced succession of flowers greet us from February through the fall. In October, delicate anemone and late daylilies will close out the season. They assure me that all is well, at least in the garden. In today’s world, that’s no small comfort!
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.