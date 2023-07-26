Poll: “Americans pessimistic about democracy” on The Sun’s July 15 front page might be a surprise to the Rip Van Winkle or ostrich crowd, but it’s a painful reality in the Trump legacy world. The “pillar of democracy” Supreme Court was a founding father feature designed to ensure democracy’s preservation, but Murphy’s “Whatever can go wrong will go wrong” law worked to let “Grab them by the p***y” Trump pick three Supreme Court justices in four years compared to Obama’s two in eight thanks to Mitch McConnell, which radically transformed it into a conservative supermajority, as immigration and youth transforms the populace, creating a nightmarish 21st-century ride into political ALIENation. Americans of color and nontraditional sexual orientation lose hard won rights, respect and place as rulings on LGTBQ rights, clean water, firearms, reproductive freedom, voting rights, environmental protections and affirmative action all work against them.
Our evolving country is now “guided” by today’s 21st-century Supreme Court more interested in adhering to 18th-century founders who did an amazing job for their 18th-century world when slavery was the norm across the world until the Quaker Benjamin Lay pulled a modern-day Greta Thunberg on climate change, revealing unfathomable injustice that changed the world. Yeah and animal rights is a tough sell when human rights disappear for millions.
Democracy defined: A form of government in which the people have the authority to deliberate and decide legislation or to choose governing officials to do so. Americans want and need reasonable firearm restrictions (2022 American firearm deaths fell to “only” 44,310 after topping 50,000 in 2016-18) but we have Republican politicians more interested in banning books than banning assault weapons with the leader of their party closer to the Big House than the White House, fighting multiple indictments while leaving a trail of incarcerated cohorts wherever he goes.
“What We Owe the Future” is a worthwhile read about our obligation to future generations to preserve a world free from superpower-charged nuclear extinction and environmental abuse that causes civilization collapse. Serious issues always risk hyperbole misinterpretation dismissal in this get-attention world but what do we owe the present? A robust discussion of real issues important to everyday Americans (how the green energy revolution creates jobs and reduces health care costs), wise deployment of tax dollars (which does not include outrageously obscene military spending that witnessed $2.3 trillion lost on a failed effort in Afghanistan) and relentless renewable energy replacement of fossil fuels (fossil fuel subsidies over the past decade were $3 to 5 billion per year, which does not include the more significant indirect costs). We need a present-day conversation reboot that can provide advantages and opportunities to all Americans regardless of race. color, creed, gender, or sexual or religious identification. Amen.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
