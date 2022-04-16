When I look at the destruction in Ukraine, I see the power of a lie. If the Russian people knew of the atrocities performed in their name, their protests would bring the war to a close overnight. But they are fed a constant diet of lies presented by people in authority with endearing confidence and patriotic fervor. The authorities even evoke the Great Patriotic War by calling the enemies “Nazis.”
Lies presented that way have great power.
The United States is also damaged by lies. Out of 62 lawsuits filed challenging Biden’s victory in the presidential election of 2020, 61 failed. Judges nominated by both parties rejected the claims. Two of Trump’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, are losing their law licenses for presenting absurd claims in court. Repeated audits of individual states have been a boon to Republican fundraising but have found no fraud. The audit conducted by Cyber Ninjas in Arizona famously found that Biden won by an even greater margin. When held up to the light of day, the claims of election fraud are shown to have no merit.
Still, people in authority proclaim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump with endearing confidence and patriotic fervor. These lies led to deadly violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and to an erosion of confidence in the election process. Confidence in the 2024 presidential election is already being undermined. Soviet dictator Stalin once said, “I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this — who will count the votes, and how.” This exact model is being put in place in some states. In some states, the counting of the votes is being taken away from objective accountants and placed in the hands of partisan legislators.
American Democracy was born in a conflict with a colonial superpower, survived a brutal civil war, then matured to defeat fascist and communist superpowers. Now it is in an existential struggle with a lie.
Albert Gerheim
Westerly
