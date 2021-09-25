“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.” This quote worded slightly different was used to help typists learn how to type. Today, it has a more urgent meaning, especially concerning the situation in Afghanistan.
Readers, please do not close your eyes to the situation you see unfolding in front of your very eyes on the nightly news. We have left behind American citizens in a foreign country behind enemy lines. We do not leave fallen American soldiers behind either. America just does not do this!
Can you imagine the pain these families are going through with their sons and daughters left behind? I urge you to call your senators and express your opinion on this urgent matter. It is going to take all of us to speak up for anything to change.
Also, the logistics of leaving behind over $90 billion of sophisticated military equipment to fall into the enemy’s hands is unconscionable. We’ve just given the Taliban all they need to kill our brother and sister Americans. More planning went into the Olympics that just passed than went into the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Who in their right mind would pull out the troops before the citizens? The military equipment should have strategically been pulled out months ago.
If you care about this country and its citizens, please call Sen. Chris Murphy at 860-549-8463 and Sen. Richard Blumenthal at 860-258-6940 for Connecticut. Please call Sen. Jack Reed at 401-943-3100 and Sen. Seldon Whitehouse at 401-453-5294 for Rhode Island.
It will only take a few minutes of your time and it will be time well spent seeing as our troops, our allies and many allied Afghan translators have been protecting us all these years since the dreadful day of Sept. 11, 2001. Please do not just read this, please take action.
Denise M. Lenihan
Stonington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.