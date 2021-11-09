Your article “America on Fire” (Oct. 28, Nation & World) does not mention climate change once despite the obvious implication. No, we’re talking May 28 George Floyd injustice in Minneapolis that comparatively was only some kids playing with matches compared to the Jan. 6 Trump insurrectionists who played their real-life version of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House.”
America on fire? We’re not talking about California’s worst wildfire season to date or humans’ role in burning through a modern-record extinction list that the UN tells us threatens everything from 66-foot-long bowhead whales to furry little Wyoming pocket gophers as the fossil fuel industry pushes them all to the brink of extinction. The fossil fuel industry takes a real-life godfather’s role acting out the “It’s a nice world, it’d be a shame if anything happened to it” apocalyptic position.
It’s beyond words remarkable that then-President Donald J. Trump pursued policies (militarizing police) and articulated visions (“looting starts shooting starts”) that encouraged inner-city unrest then blamed city mayors and out-of-control inner city crime that wasn’t even true, despite his best efforts to make it so. It’s all part of the sick Republican lust-for-power playbook that courts failure when Democrats are in control, the country’s well-being be damned. It’s an old act that took a while to sink in to Obama’s mindset but Obama veteran Biden arrived educated, finally getting an infrastructure deal passed as his predecessor turned “Infrastructure Week” into the Disney-inspired “Infrastructure Never Never Land.” As Steve Earle eloquently sings, “’Cause you’ve got no place to fall, when your back’s to the wall.”
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
