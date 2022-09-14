My wife and I have had a home in Westerly since the late 1990s. Over the years we have seen many projects which have upgraded many properties in our town. We feel the development of the golf course by the owners of Winnapaug Country Club is in the best interest of the town. The owners are bringing in top-notch designers and contractors. WGC members have already seen significant improvement to the course. The Scola family wants to bring WGC to the next level, which we believe is all good for the town of Westerly.
My wife and I have been members for over a decade and it is a special place in our hearts! We play as often as possible and want to see the Scola family bring the course to the next level. Our town deserves a top-notch public course. I feel they have a solid plan that will financially enhance our great town.
The proposals Winn Properties has made have carefully taken in the interests of the local homeowners adjacent to the golf course. The proposal is to provide employee housing, which is needed for Winnapaug Golf Course as well as other seasonal businesses in Westerly. The project will offer numerous employment opportunities to us locals in town also. We feel the vision has great potential for the town of Westerly as a whole.
Bill and Michele Mathurin
Westerly
