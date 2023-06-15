One is a spoiled, mean, racist rich boy who has never, not once, done anything wrong, ever, despite the fact that he has been convicted of sexual assault. He has been impeached twice, for no reason at all, and he bears NO responsibility for the treasonous attack on the Capitol, even though he encouraged his coterie of white nationalists and violent, gun-toting evangelicals (love your enemy!) to go for it just the day before that peaceful demonstration. This poor, beleaguered man has been the target of a nationwide smear campaign which was totally unfair, a meaningless witch hunt, unless you count the fact that he has been, you know, convicted of sexual assault.
The next authoritarian bully competing for the most powerful job in the world is an honest to Eichmann fascist who broaches no dissent at all in the state he runs with an iron fist. He hates people who are aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice. He and others of his righteous ilk are hell-bent on creating a fascist theocracy here in America.
Plus he hates migrants and Mickey Mouse.
Finally, thank heaven, there’s The Man, our only hope, the “good guy” who claims he wants to reduce the effects of global warming and “move the nation away from fossil fuels.” He wants to accomplish this by allowing the oil companies to do pretty much whatever they please, be it blatant price-gouging or drilling new holes in Alaska (see: “The Willow Oil Project”). This despite the danger of killing many, many people and animals if we don’t stop pulling that crap out of the Earth. Grampa might be old, but he’s no dope, and there is very good chance he is completely aware of the perils of continued drilling, but it’s more important to keep the weapons-and-energy cartel happy and keep their campaign contributions rolling in.
He has also spent your dollars on a proxy war with Russia while people die from inadequate health care in America, because America cares more about war profiteers than it does its own citizens’ health and safety. The Man’s friends who infest corporate media conglomerates assure the American people that this is a just and necessary war, which is pretty much how they sold us the illegal invasion of Iraq. Anyone who stands against this tragic waste of time and treasure is labeled, by The Man’s corporate press pals, as unpatriotic or subversive or some other propagandistic bushwa term. This is the man we must absolutely vote for because he will restore the “status quo” which existed B.D. (Before Donny), a status quo that has been battering the middle class for decades.
He’s my only option? You clowning?
I am disgusted by the atavistic horror which is the modern Republican party, but if the Democrats want my vote, they will have to offer a candidate who isn’t yet another Wall Street warmonger.
Christopher Fee
Charlestown
(1) comment
If Mr. Fee is referring to Donald Trump in his opening paragraph, he should check the news reports. Mr. Trump lost a civil case in which he was accused of "sexually abusing" Ms. Carroll. In civil cases there is no finding of guilt nor is there any "conviction" when a judgement is rendered in favor of a plaintiff.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.