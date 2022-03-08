A little more talk, and a lot less action.
In the past week:
President Biden stated during his State of the Union Address that we “prepared extensively and carefully” for Putin’s actions.
The United Nations Security Council spoke repeatedly about their “responsibility for international peace and security.”
NATO condemned “in the strongest possible terms” Putin’s invasion.
Yet, even as I write this, Russian weapons are killing Ukrainian civilians and destroying critical infrastructure. Russian soldiers are capturing nuclear facilities and laying siege to cities. While the world speaks of condemning, defeating, and holding Russia responsible for violating international law, Ukraine and its people are dying.
Meanwhile President Biden and European allies enacted sanctions to cripple the Russian economy. Sanctions that, at least on the United States’ part, include exceptions for Russian energy products (four of which make up their top national exports).
We talk and we talk and we talk, but we don’t do anything meaningful. This has been a trademark of American politics since I’ve been old enough to pay attention, and it seems it isn’t a problem unique to the land of the free, home of the brave.
The entire world is standing by while Russia invades a sovereign nation, kills its people, takes control of its resources. We’re pretending we care, cheering for the little guy while a bully works him over in the schoolyard. Western nations are doing the bare minimum to support Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a democratically elected president showing the world what it means to be a leader in trying times. When asked to evacuate, he said “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.” While Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for a no-fly zone, we’ve instead given confusing words of pseudo-support:
“… Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine … Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage, but the next few days, weeks and months will be hard on them.”
“Putin has unleashed violence and chaos. But while he may make gains on the battlefield, he will pay a continuing high price over the long run. When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.” —President Joe Biden, State of the Union address.
The message is clear: We will not help Ukraine, but when her people have been killed, displaced, or forced into Russian citizenship, America will be there to point a finger at Putin and make him pay for what he broke.
Ukraine will fail, though not for lack of effort or valor. They will fail for lack of action on the part of western allies. They will fail because we did not provide a no-fly zone. They will fail because of our endless lip-service and lack of tangible action. They will fail because America led the way, telling Putin it is okay to invade and capture a sovereign nation, as long as he is willing to pay the bill when he’s done.
Thomas Gamache
Westerly
