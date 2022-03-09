The Hopkinton Town Council consists of five members. All three town councils of Chariho, Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton have five members. The Chariho School Committee consists of 12 members, four from each town. Both the town councils and School Committee are partisan elected offices, although some run as independents. That is misleading, as some run as independents although very much tied to a party or interest group. I don’t conceal the fact that I am a Republican and chair my party in Hopkinton. My council colleague in Hopkinton, Sharon Davis, is secretary of the town committee for the Democrats. On the other hand, Linda Lyall, as an for example, runs as an independent, but is a Democrat, and has ties to the Charlestown Citizens Alliance, better known as the “CCA.”
The Chariho School Budget will be voted on next month. I hope Chariho elected officials will take a stand on it, whatever their position. I have stated my opposition publicly, and Stephen Moffitt, our Hopkinton Town Council president, his support. I suggest all town councils take a position publicly. In addition, groups like the Charlestown Citizens Alliance, as well as the political party town committees, if possible.
As a reminder, town councils in Chariho cannot approve a school budget, like in a single school district, as it is a regional district. However, there is no prohibition of them taking a position.
I am disappointed at the annual Chariho District Meeting staff was not prepared to answer basic questions about non-recurring expenses and maintenance of effort, which is basic stuff!
In closing, contact your town council to take a stand on the Chariho budget either in favor or against, including political groups in your town. Contact your town clerk’s office for contact information. I can be reached at 401-677-9503 and scottbillhirst@gmail.com. In Hopkinton, the whole town council can be reached at towncouncil@hopkintonri.org; and party chairs are Gloria Rhodes for Hopkinton Democrats and myself for the Republicans. Don’t forget to check town and school district websites for information.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.