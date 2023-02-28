Responding to those that question it, groups and individuals need some privacy with strategy to promote their school budget agenda. The bottom line is will the three town councils in Chariho as well as the town committees of both parties of all three towns take a stand on the Chariho budget publicly? Will the Charlestown Residents United and the Charlestown Citizens Alliance take a public stand on the school budget? The Forgotten Taxpayers group in Chariho have a right as a political action committee within election laws to collect funds, and small donors need not be publicly identified. Remember especially if you are a professional or businessperson, it can cost your business and some income if your political leanings are known. The Chariho Regional School District should take a lesson from school district behavior in recent years especially and why they antagonize so many!
My historical moment for the readers concerns the recent election of Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the United States House of Representatives concerning division in Republican ranks. In 1933 the Rhode Island Republicans had a two-seat majority over the Democrats. The Rhode Island House Speaker was Roy Rawlings of Richmond. After numerous ballots a Democrat was elected despite the Republican advantage as Benjamin Cianciarulo, who was the Republican floor leader, wanted to move up, and Rawlings wanted to retain his post. This is covered in Erwin L. Levine’s book “Theodore Francis Green: The Rhode Island Years, 1906-1936”, Brown University Press, copyrighted in 1963.
Speaker Rawlings’ son, Rob Roy Rawlings, served as a Democrat in the Rhode Island state Senate, and Lucy Rawlings Tootell served as a Republican in the Rhode Island House of Representatives. At one point at the same time a “political oddity” for sure as they were from different political parties. In addition, the upcoming resignation of U.S. Rep. David Cicilline from the First Congressional District of the federal House is interesting considering former U.S. Rep. James Langevin just left the U.S. House from our Second Congressional District. Changes like that are unusual indeed. Both Rob Roy and Lucy were on the Hopkinton trip on Sept. 27, 1975, to visit then-President Gerald R. Ford at yhe White House. President Ford is a direct descendant of Hopkinton Founder Hezekiah Carpenter.
In closing, I ask my consitunts keep in touch at 401-525-4131; @ScottBillHirst; scottbillhirst@gmail.com; and for town business scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.gov.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is the vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.