The prevailing theme of the day is Black Lives Matter with the horrific murder of George Floyd. Thousands of protesters took to the streets chanting “black lives matter.”
With damning evidence that a blind man could have seen, the authorities were not lax in taking immediate action to charge the culprits, which might have avoided some of the carnage.
The protesters soon gave way to rioters, looters and murderers. Two of those to die at their hands were a black security officer in Oakland and a retired black police captain in St. Louis. The mainstream media and the protesters were silent. In the days following Mr. Floyd’s murder, Chicago experienced 80-some shootings with 20-some deaths. Again, silence from the press and the protesters. Apparently, “Black Lives Matter” is selective in its application. If murdered by another black, that black life doesn’t seem to matter at all.
Additionally, according to Washington Post statistics, 14 unarmed African Americans were killed by the police in 2019. In that same period, 25 unarmed whites were killed by police. In the face of this, anyone claiming that all lives matter is labeled racist.
I spent 28 years in the military — two in the Navy and 26 in the Air Force. In the military, we believe all lives matter. Believing this does not make me a racist.
After retiring from the Air Force, I taught at Howard University Dental School. Howard is one of the premier historically black colleges and universities in the nation. I taught for eight years and was voted “Outstanding Professor” by my students all eight years. I don’t believe a racist would be so honored.
Thomas Salimeno Jr.
Westerly
The writer is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel.
