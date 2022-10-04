“Our world is in peril” screams the Sept. 21 Nation & World headline in The Sun, prompting a tell-me-something-I-didn’t-know screamback. With so much disinformation plaguing newsfeeds, “we are gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction,” says UN Secretary General A Guterres. This competes with candidate Trump’s 2016 “What have you got to lose?” campaign rhetoric for understatement of the young century, finding few dissenters, but the “paralyzed” prognosis is most perilous since now is the time for lights, camera, ACTION! The world is different from the Earth in that the world refers to the planet and the life on it whereas the Earth is a land/water combo plan which is essential for the world to exist but will do just fine on its own thank you. The world needs international cooperation, the Earth does not, with the United Nations established to promote, further and temper international ambitions that benefit humankind. But similar to this country’s brilliant founders never anticipating a Trump rising to the presidency and thus had no constitutional solutions to his for-private-gain kleptocracy, the United Nations is ill-equipped to deal with an all-consuming worldwide pandemic plus an all-consuming climate-changing planet contributing to an all-time record refugee crisis plus an all-consuming Moscow Madman hellbent on rebuilding the Russian Empire that never was, with or without nuclear weapons, all soundtracked by John Mellencamp’s “Crumblin’ Down”: “You can bend me, You can break me, But you better stand clear, When the Walls Come Tumblin’ Down.” YouTube exists for songs like this, which sadly has too many applications these days.
Religious representatives have cited God’s disgust for LGTBQ, societal tolerance for AIDS to the “homovirus” and everything in between, which doesn’t sound like the all-loving God these hucksters reference on a good day. If Jerry Falwell accuses his God of using real people as political pawns, can’t my god deliver environmental brimstones (calling Hurricane Ian to the stage) as examples that he’s not playing games? Yeah Billy Joel, “We didn’t start the fire,” but the escalation is disturbing. Roughly 100 years ago Europe gave us World War I’s “War to end all wars,” which lasted one generation when Europe repeated it in World War II, which ended with nuclear weapons, which Russia now threatens on European wanna-be Ukraine in a World War III three-peat? Putin blames the U.S. for “setting the (nuclear) precedent” deemed necessary to end the war, however, if Russia stops fighting, the war is over, but if Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine is over.
As John Lennon sang, “All I am saying, is give peace a chance.”
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
