I write one last time to say so long to Thomas Edward Patrick Brady. I have long known it would be futile to try and encapsulate his brilliance with words. A thousand bottles of ink and a million more would still leave my pen helpless against the magnificence of his heroics. Still, I cannot help but pour onto the page what pulses in my Patriot veins. So I must rely on my admiration and gratitude to steady my hand.
Such sadness was not supposed to flow from such ecstasy. Such triumph was not supposed to breed such disappointment. Such dreams of happy endings not to be disrupted by such melancholy realities. Yet, with Tom’s departure, the far two ends of our emotional spectrum are now connected in such close proximity. But I will not say goodbye to you Tom, for the memories inside my head are far grander and far sweeter than any that sit in the archives of our media giants. Long after your number 12 rises to the rafters and basks in the glow of the Gillette stadium lights, your name will still echo in the bellows of Boston barrooms. Your tattered jersey will still be folded neatly in the drawers of every die hard. Your greatness still a topic of conversation as commonplace as the weather. Our tongues will long tell tales of your conquests and our hearts will swell with pride at the mention of your name. Glasses will clink and cheers will be had. Achilles may have his swords, Shakespeare his sonnets, Michaelangelo his Sistine Chapel. But oh how they bore me when next to Tom’s reign.
So many have donned the Patriots jersey, but only one has given it such life. Spirals will occupy the Foxboro air in a few short months, but they will lack the magic that accompanied them for the past 20 years. We cannot ask Tom for any more than he has given us. While the history books will give permanent residency to his greatness, they will never truly give justice to what he has done for a town and a nation. It seems foolish to honor a man with such words for simply playing a game, but what Tom Brady did went beyond football. His on field accomplishments are only rivaled by his professionalism off of it. While so many before him have followed Icarus into the sun, Tom’s humble attitude shielded him from the gleam of six Super Bowl rings. We cannot measure the impact he had on players, coaches, and fans.
And so it’s time to say goodbye to our beloved Tom Brady. May the sounds of our applause forever resonate in your heart.
Steve Maalouf
Boston
