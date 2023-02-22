In his latest letter, “Pay attention to Chariho schools budget,” published on Feb. 19, Hopkinton Town Council member Scott Bill Hirst lauds the “serious change in the Chariho School Committee as a result of the November elections last year” and reminds us “that most of the money for schools goes to staff,” and “multiple elected officeholders have close family members employed in the school district.” Is he implying that there are School Committee members who have a financial interest in voting for the budget?
Could it be that some committee members have a financial interest in voting against the budget?
Then he gets to his point — shilling for an unelected School Committee member who runs a private school.
Hirst stated: “A political action committee has been formed. I ask residents in the Chariho community to consider supporting it. I am not a founder but did give them a contribution. I urge all those interested to check out ForgottenTaxpayers.com and there is a Facebook presence for it. I used their flier for preparing this letter.”
Their Facebook page is private, so I have no idea what’s on the flier. I went to the website. The “Home” page stated their Mission: “Lead grassroots efforts to champion and promote fiscal responsibility, keeping the taxpayers at the forefront of all decisions relative to town and school spending.” So why the secrecy with the Facebook page?
The “News” tab had a link to a Feb. 9 Westerly Sun article about the budget, followed by a copy of Louise Dinsmore’s email to the School Committee railing against a three-year teacher contract and her Jan 25 Westerly Sun letter where she introduced the Forgotten Taxpayers Political Action Committee (PAC). Then I clicked on the “Donate” tab: “Join the growing grassroots movement to make Chariho affordable once again. Note: Checks at or below $100, your contribution will remain private. Mail checks, payable to Forgotten Taxpayers to Clay Johnson, Treasurer.”
Forgotten and unknown. Are people ashamed to publicly support him?
Keeping larger contributions private was what Johnson had hired lawyers Robert Flanders and Joseph Larisa for back in 2019. They lost. But Larisa is now being paid by the town of Richmond to defend the Town Council’s decision to ignore the taxpayers’ vote by appointing Johnson to a vacated School Committee seat on Jan 19. Less then a week later Johnson filed his Forgotten Taxpayers PAC forms with the Board of Elections, seemingly a PAC of one, since Johnson is listed as both the president and treasurer, and there are no other officers on file. Dinsmore’s just a mouthpiece.
What exactly do we have here? A non-elected School Committee member soliciting donations for whom and for what purpose? To pay off his lawyer? Fight the School Committee? Buy another appointment? Buy and sell committee votes? Isn’t soliciting money for votes against the Chariho code of ethics? What about the students? What a disaster!
Cheryl Latos
Wood River Junction
