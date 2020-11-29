Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 60F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.