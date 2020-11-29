Soon, our newly-elected Westerly Town Council will make a decision in naming the next Town Council president.
In years past, different methods have been used to decide who should serve in that seat. A tried-and-true method is to nominate and appoint the Town Councilor who received the most votes in the election. This method clearly factors in the wishes and values of the community and who they feel should lead them.
Two years ago, that person was Sharon Ahern. Despite this accomplishment, Ahern was not nominated for the position, much to many in the community's confusion and chagrin. Now, following the 2020 election, our community has again made a clear and resounding choice: Ahern has won the most votes for any Town Council member a second time. While there is no required methodology for the Westerly Town Council to choose its president, this time for them to be mindful of the will and wishes of the voters and acknowledge this accomplishment is not only appropriate, but proper. To ignore this would be telling and set a poor precedent for the future of this council.
As a voter I ask the members to heed the wishes of our voting body, and make a choice that is ringing as clear as a bell: nominate and appoint Sharon Ahern as the next Town Council president. She is respected, renowned, intelligent, and cares for this community. And this community clearly cares back. Sharon Ahern for Westerly Town Council president.
