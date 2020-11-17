In my day, when I was on the Westerly Town Council, the highest vote-getter was named the council president. Then as now, the will of the voters choose the president, as it should be. That the Town Council president is often a member of the majority party may be a consideration, but, it should not be a prerequisite.
With candidates switching parties and some party loyalists running as “independents,” it’s hard to determine who’s in the majority or where their allegiance truly is. Seems like parties may be losing some of their luster and not holding the same control as they have in the past. Results of this election indicate no majority, and that’s a good thing too.
Aren’t most voters looking for leadership, character, strong ethics, willingness to listen and take under advisement residents’ input, organization and a touch of patience in a candidate? Experience and ability to think out of the box really helps too. As we’ve observed during the last two years, Sharon Ahern possesses all of the above plus a law degree, experience as chief of staff for the Town of Westerly, special empathy for pets — cats especially — and wildlife, management structure at the municipal animal shelter, her successful real estate non-utilization ordinance encouraging property owners to keep their holdings in good order, and thankfully, a bad need for a deliberate approach to reviewing the Comprehensive Plan, which she has consistently called for. Sharon was also instrumental in setting up a Hospital Liaison Committee.
Not too bad for just two years on the council. Most impressive, of course, Sharon has been the top vote-getter in the last two elections. The people of Westerly have spoken — twice! There is no legitimate reason to deny her the first right of refusal for presidency based on the consistent voter support for her leadership. In fact, it would be a terrible insult to her personally and her credentials if others, less ethically inclined, deny her the presidency. Neither egos nor personal and political agendas should be permitted to prevail over the will of the people who placed these councilors in their positions.
On that note, most should recall that the mantra of the new member on the council was a steadfast belief in ethics, ethics, ethics. When the nominations for council president are made next week, I look to Phil Overton to cast the single nomination for Sharon Ahern as council president. It should be swiftly and unanimously supported. Anything less would be considered Westerly Way shenanigans and a disturbing example of men not supporting women in positions of power, even when rightly and justly earned.
Hatsy Moore
Westerly
