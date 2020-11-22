For the second straight election, Sharon Ahern has received the most votes of any other Westerly town council candidate and, by mandate of the people, should be the president of the town council.
The recent past practice of the council has been to ratify that mandate and tap the top-vote getter as president. James Silvestri acknowledged as much to The Sun in 2014, when he declined to seek the presidency after receiving the most votes.
The people gave Ahern the most votes a second time for a good reason; she is undeniably the most qualified counsellor to lead the town council.
Robert Lombardo
Sarasota, Fla.
The writer is a former resident of Westerly.
