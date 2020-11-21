On Nov. 28, 2018, Westerly Town Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. told Westerly Sun reporter Dale Faulkner that he would have supported Sharon Ahern for council president as the top town council vote-getter in that election. Cooke is quoted in an article.
I am counting on him and others to do so this time around. No disrespect to Mr. Duhamel, who has done a fine job. Ms. Ahern is equally qualified and earned it, so let’s hope she is not scuttled in the nomination process and becomes our next town council president.
Martin DeMartino
Westerly
