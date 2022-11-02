Wow. What an exciting, energizing and exhausting experience this has been. I filed my state forms to organize in May; formally running for Westerly School Committee! And since then I’ve put in a lot of hard work. Knocking on doors, attending many events to meet voters. However, I’ve been working toward this for many, many years.
My children are both in high school now, a freshman and a sophomore at Westerly High School. I decided when they started elementary school that I would be involved and that I would question everything. I volunteered every chance I got. I worked on the PTOs. I worked as a substitue teacher for Westerly Public Schools. And I advocated for my children when they needed me to. I want to know, and believe that as a parent, I deserve to know what is going on in my children’s schools and classrooms; in my town’s public schools. I can confidently say that I am the parent in Westerly who has attended the most School Committee meetings over the years. I review, study and research every School Committee meeting agenda. And if I have questions or concerns, I look into it and I ask questions.
If elected to the School Committee, I will continue to ask questions, I will continue to advocate for the well-being and education of all students and I will continue to stand up for parents’ rights.
For me, running for School Committee is the culmination of many years of doing what I believe is right, fighting for my children, their safety, our rights as parents, as a family and as a community.
I promise to work with all members of the School Committee to make decisions for what is best for our public education and our kids. I promise to listen to the parents and the community. I promise to be the voice of those who aren’t comfortable speaking out publicly. I promise to listen to those who do come forward and speak up.
I am a parent. I am a strong parent. I am ready for this challenge, for the work ahead of us. We need to get our education back on track; to educate the students for more successful outcomes.
Please vote for me on Nov. 8. I’m ready for Nov. 9; to celebrate and move forward for Westerly’s students.
Lori Wycall
Westerly
The writer is running for a seat on the Westerly School Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.