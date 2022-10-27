As Ukrainians deal with more death and casualties and with the Russian destruction of their power grid, our 101st Airborne is massing in Romania near the Ukraine border. Europe is engulfed in a related unprecedented energy and financial crisis with resulting mass protests. In the midst of this chaos, the president and Congress have little interest in finding an off-ramp to all-consuming escalation that could lead to the unthinkable: nuclear war between superpowers. The world is at the most dangerous crossroads in our history, making the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 pale by comparison.
In response to growing public concern, members of the Democratic Progressive Caucus sent a tepid letter to President Biden, advocating for, in addition to continued military aid, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by the U.S. There was instant backlash in Congress, and the letter was retracted by the members of the Caucus.
Apparently the President, U.S. senators and representatives are more concerned about looking weak before the November midterm elections than they are about pulling the collective West back from the precipice of a nuclear World War III. Those in D.C. and people in general should read or watch John F. Kennedy’s “Peace Speech” given on June 10, 1963, at American University.
A quote: “Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war. To adopt that kind of course in the nuclear age would be evidence only of the bankruptcy of our policy — or of a collective death-wish for the world.”
David Floyd
Wakefield
