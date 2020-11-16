It’s ironic. The office of the United States president is meant for a person with vision, an individual who understands the enormous responsibility of safeguarding this nation.
Instead, we have a very little man sitting in a very large chair who only worries about “poor little ole me.”
Worse, his narcissistic penchant for covering inconvenient truths with lies has divided our nation and indirectly led to the deaths of 243,000 Americans.
Now, he is refusing to cede the election, barring president-elect Biden from security briefings and getting on with the vital job of the transition.
Thank goodness we’re rid of him Jan. 20.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
