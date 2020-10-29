In 2016, the Westerly School Committee put together a project totaling $38.5 million to address years of neglected maintenance districtwide as well as some new upgrades required by changing state (RIDE) requirements. The referendum failed.
They then chose to refuse to accept the will of the people and in 2019 presented a grander project at almost double the cost ($71.4 million), adding in a new school (and campus) as well as more modifications and expansions. They promised that the state would pay 35% and possibly 50% of the project cost. The referendum failed.
Now today, the Democratic (not Republican or independent or unaffiliated) candidates for the School Committee promise accountability and transparency.
Consider these points as you decide the persons that you want spending your tax dollars for the schools:
Town budget for 2020-21, approved schools budget for operation expenses is $58,870,000 (year-over-year increase of $1,252,368).
Budget line 01011909, “Education Debt Service”: $5,972,719 for 2021. This is on top of the operating budget.
Debt service includes principal and interest payments required on bonds from previous “Projects.” Remaining balance owed is $42,983,180. Specifically $2,061,000 from 2010, renovations to high school, paid off 2027; $11,935,000 from 2011, renovations to high school, paid off 2031; $20,073,678 from 2011, refinancing of pre-2010 projects “unnamed,” paid off 2025; $6,600,000 from 2012, refinancing of pre-2010 projects “un-named,” paid off 2025.
The incumbent School Committee members — Marianne Nardone, Tim Killam, Diane Chiaradio Bowdy, and Christine Cooke — were fully aware of these obligations and still tried to spend another $50 to $70 million on a new school and other items in 2019. This bond issue (paid off in 2035 or 2040) would have added approximately $3 million to the annual debt service and the total town budget.
Because the 2019 failed bond proposal bundled all the maintenance, state-mandated security upgrades, and the new State Street School, nothing got funded so no capital repair projects have been done.
The state bond money that was supposed to “maybe” pay part of the 2019 project is no longer available.
Given the financial condition of the state and federal budgets, it is doubtful that any more state money will be available for “capital projects” for many years.
According to their “top priorities” (see Sun Decision 2020 Voter Guide supplement of Oct. 25), five of the seven candidates running — Bowdy, Cooke, Becky Fowler, Giuseppe Gencarelli and Michael Ober will continue to push for the new school and campus.
Only Rob Cillino stated that all options should be on the table to address the facilities dilemma, and that all the stakeholders (taxpayers) should be informed and involved in the discussions.
The only control that taxpayers have over the town and school budgets is to vote those people out of office (or prevent the new ones from coming in) who continue to dig us into financial ruin. They have refused to maintain existing facilities while they try to blackmail us into “beautiful and new” monuments to their ego. Until we have paid off the existing debts, we cannot afford to build new.
Edward Latimer
Westerly
