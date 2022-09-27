I am a supporter of Keep Westerly Green. The reason for that is that my observation of the process unfolding regarding Winnapaug Golf Course is mind-boggling. KWG is the only group that is trying to bring sunlight onto this process.
It is clear to me that this zoning amendment is a clever attempt to benefit one project and is being back-roomed into potential passage. None of the other “accessory use” properties have come out in favor of this proposal and this all-inclusive concept is a marketing ruse to gain passage of this non-defined and open-ended proposal for Winnapaug.
The fact that the council is not looking at the broader implications for today and for future generations of such an amendment is shocking. Good governance would call for protections for the citizens of Westerly for this proposal as well as any future proposals. This “accessory use” ordinance should call for clear burden of proof responsibility for any developer to clarify regarding environmental impacts on groundwater, tidal ponds, fertilization and irrigation; neighborhood impacts on roads, traffic, signage, building height and setbacks; and other impacts that I am not a professed expert in, as well as the potential requirement of a townwide referendum and vote, should be part of protecting the citizens and neighbors from proposals like this. Isn’t that what governance is about?
If this zoning amendment is passed the commercial value of this property will increase significantly and the likelihood of the current owner developing this property is slim to none. That would certainly put egg on the face of those on the council supporting this, wouldn’t it?
For the council to throw this back to KWG and the owner to negotiate a “deal” is a disgrace and represents proof that this whole process is being viewed by the council as about one project and not to create good governance for future generations of Westerly residents.
Brian Renstrom
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.