When I was a member of the Charlestown Affordable Housing Commission I was struck by a comment made by the chairperson of the commission who said that her grown son’s friends had to move away from the town where they grew up because they couldn’t afford to buy a house and start a family in Charlestown.
Affordable housing (including rentals) in Charlestown and elsewhere in Washington County are few and far between. The town of Charlestown clearly doesn’t want dense housing, so it seems to me that accessory dwelling units, also called “tiny houses,” may help alleviate the problem. If they were allowed, young people could have a measure of autonomy and affordability and parents would know their grown children have a decent place to live. Eventually, the unit could become an affordable alternative for those seeking an affordable rental near to their place of employment. Many house lots in Washington County are large enough to provide space for such dwellings without creating high density.
Brian McDonald
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.