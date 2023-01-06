All abortions and decisions to have an abortion are unique, individual and deserve respect. Having an abortion and carrying to term are not two sides of the same coin. They are different pregnancy decisions that have different outcomes, which are varied by medical access and support in our nation’s health care system, often differentiated by racism, classism, and poverty.
Due to different experiences with racism, access to health care, and other health indicators, pregnancy outcomes vary widely, particularly when it comes to maternal mortality rates of Black women. While abortion can be a chosen course of action during a pregnancy, including when it becomes unsafe, it is not the only solution to pregnancy care and outcomes—ensuring all people have access to health care is.
We made great strides in recent years to expand access to postpartum care and increase access to birth workers to improve maternal health. We need to build on this important program by getting rid of bans on health coverage for abortion for state employees and low-income people who use Medicaid to obtain care. Whether someone chooses abortion, adds to their family or seeks an abortion they should have access to affordable, compassionate health care.
Rhode Islanders should all be trusted to make the reproductive health care decisions that are best for us — including abortion, on our timeline, and with the resources we need. We can take a big step toward this vision of improved health outcomes and bodily autonomy by passing the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act. It is time — no more delays.
Emma Gauthier
Providence
