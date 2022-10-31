Question 4 is the single most important question on the Nov. 8 ballot. Voting “Yes” on Question 4 is a promise and a commitment to the current and future children of the entire Westerly community who deserve to be taught in safe, high-quality facilities!
In the past six years that I’ve been principal at Dunn’s Corners School, the school department has prioritized the upkeep of the schools. The upgrades at Dunn’s Corners School include a new roof, upgraded electrical heating system, the installation of a negative air ventilation system, many safety upgrades, and most recently the cleaning of the duct work throughout the school. These projects have been a great start, but we truly need a more thorough renovation that includes new flooring, modernized spaces to include break-out spaces for small group instruction, modernized spaces for music and art, upgrades to plumbing and electrical work, improved parking, improved exterior vehicular circulation, the replacement of the 50-year-old door fixtures, etc. In addition to structural renovations, upgrading the outdoor play spaces is important so that they are ADA-compliant and promote social and emotional development.
Last, but not least, Dunn’s Corners School is the only school in the district and possibly region that has the cafeteria in the basement. We make it feel pleasant, but our students deserve to eat lunch in a cafeteria with windows and fresh air, but more importantly in a safer location on the main level! Let’s go Westerly! Vote “Yes” on Question 4 and get it right once and for all!
Steven Morrone
Westerly
The writer is the principal of Dunn’s Corners Elementary School.
