I am struggling with the resurgence of an anachronism which seeks to ban books. Humble repositories of thoughts and prayer meant to enlighten have been targeted for extinction.
Before anyone assumes I have joined forces with the literary elite, please pause pensively while I explain. I am not against banning or burning some books, though I harbor concerns the resulting conflagration might accelerate global warming.
In my opinion many have been overused, captured by sophists and replicated so extensively they can be found, like a virus, surreptitiously hidden in every human habitation.
However, my primary concern is the process of selective editing that must, of necessity, occur when such a momentous task is undertaken. Can the truth of history be preserved if the record is incomplete? Should we not be allowed to use the understanding each of us has gleaned through our lives to judge the perfidy that stalks our progress?
Are we willing to become creatures of ease, satisfied to twitter away our moment of sentience pursuing information on a picture book that is often as relevant as the musings of a drunken sailor.
As for me, I choose to confront the wisdom shared by others who have traveled my path, unedited.
A world without books will not long be free.
Al Clemence
Westerly
(0) comments
