In a recent letter to the editor, Westerly resident Jim Angelo, inexplicably and without cause or provocation, felt the need to call the Watch Hill Fire Department “pretend.” This was not an implied notion; rather, it was stated as fact. Jim, allow me to assure you that the Watch Hill Fire Department is, in fact, very much real.
The selfless volunteers who make up our so-called “pretend fire department” include taxpayers and residents from several fire districts both within and outside of our town. Our ranks include parents, teachers, business owners and town employees, among many other professions within town. The common thread that our members, as well as volunteers at every department across our town, share is a selfless dedication to dropping whatever we are doing to give our time to help those in need. Our service is not limited to the district of Watch Hill. Thanks to generous funding from the taxpayers of the Watch Hill Fire District, we are able to provide mutual aid to fire departments not only in Westerly, but across the state. This spring, volunteers responded to wildfire calls as far away as Exeter. Our marine units, officially designated as U.S. Coast Guard assets, help cover, and regularly respond, to an area from New London to Point Judith. This is in addition to the mutual aid we regularly provide to our brothers and sisters at other local departments. Are you under the impression, Jim, that the equipment we rely on to keep ourselves, our residents, our neighbors, and visitors to our area safe is paid for with “pretend” hopes and dreams?
Volunteer firefighters miss out on holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and countless hours otherwise spent with family and friends. At 3 a.m., while you sleep comfortably in your bed, we answer the call when it comes. In addition to calls, volunteers spend thousands of hours every year away from our families and careers, training so that when the call does come, we are prepared. It is, put bluntly, an outrage to call our fire department, and by extension, myself, and the services we provide, “pretend”.
The Watch Hill Fire District is not the Banana Republic you purport. A fire district’s primary function is to fund and maintain a fire-protection service for its residents. In my experience, the Watch Hill Fire District has always and continues to “answer the call” in providing its firefighters with the facilities, machinery and equipment necessary to achieve this end. Implying, or outright stating, otherwise is pretense in its purest form.
James Nicholas
Westerly
