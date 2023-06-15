Yesterday (June 11), I found myself having to go through downtown on two separate occasions.
The first time, I found out the 134th annual Firefighters Memorial Parade was happening, featuring the town band leading the march.
The second time, a few hours later, was the Feast of Corpus Christi procession, led by the Knights of Columbus, followed by a priest and approximately 100 parishioners, all on foot.
When traffic cleared I noticed that the Granite Theater will be presenting “Guys and Dolls” in July.
Once at home I couldn’t help but reflect on what a spiritually, culturally, and civically rich community I live in. Thanks, all.
Arjay Willis
Westerly
