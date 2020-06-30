I knew it would be just a matter of time before someone would start to talk about taking down our statue of Christopher Columbus in Wilcox Park. This is something that I do not support.
Christopher Columbus was a great explorer and discovered the New World. He is a big part of Italian American history and a big part of human history. What I propose is that we put up another statue in Wilcox Park, this one honoring our local Indian tribes. I have always been a big fan of American Indian history and this would be a great honor for them.
America’s history is not perfect, but even without perfection, our history created the finest country the world has ever seen.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is a candidate for Westerly Town Council.
