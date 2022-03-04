The handling of the Potter Mill Dam issue did not go well, starting with the engineers’ recommendation for the complete dam removal (Option 1) and dropping the water level 6 feet in the river. This recommendation was immediately rejected by our citizens living on the river and I don’t blame them for being upset. If I lived along the river I would have been upset too, as it would have drastically changed the quality of life for our citizens along the river for the worse.
Option 3, which made the most sense for our citizens, was what all of the council, including myself, voted for. Unfortunately, Option 3 ended up not being an option at all, as it was almost immediately rejected by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. What should have been done from the beginning was to have our funding partners, who were actually coming up with the millions of dollars for the project, come in and talk to the council at a public meeting. I asked three times for this to happen and it did not. This has created much stress in our relationships with our funding partners and I expect that when we need money again they will be very hesistant to engage with the Town of Westerly. By bringing them in we could have discussed hybrid alternatives with the options proposed and tried to work out a compromise that both the funding partners and the neighbors both could have lived with. Instead, our funding partners walked away from the project.
So where do we go from here? The answer is not for the town to take over the property without the dam issue being settled, as we could be creating a $10 million or more liability that should not go to Westerly taxpayers. Westerly citizens did not create the problem and shouldn’t be asked to pay for it. The liability comes in two ways, either through a dam failure (the last dam that failed on the Pawcatuck River flooded both Industrial Avenue and Canal Street) or through the maintenance and potential replacement of the dam. Keep in mind that Option 3, keeping the river level the same above the dam, was rejected by DEM. The water level will need to drop with any dam replacement. The question is how much? We also have to be concerned about contamination underneath the mill itself, as it has not been vetted and could cost Westerly taxpayers additional millions of dollars if problems are discovered.
The best way forward is to take a pause. We have committed to taking down the structures and cleaning up the property without taking actual ownership of the property. That is all we should commit to at this time. The next council should then try to mend relations with our funding partners and see if we can bring them back to the table, along with the neighbors, to see if we can hammer out a compromise that everyone can live with.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council.
