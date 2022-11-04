I seriously considered whether or not to rebut Mr. Chiaradio’s letter (“Westerly schools are abysmal. Vote Wycall and Logan,” Nov. 4) in which I was specifically named. Mostly because all that came to mind were those mindless playground ditties of which we are all familiar. You know, “I’m rubber, you’re glue,” etc., or, “You’re just a big whatever (fill in the blank).” Or, I could say that Mr. Chiaradio is just a big old Grumpy Cat!
But, I don’t want to make this about me, a “leftist bully,” and him, a right-wing nut fighting in a sand box, because that trivializes what this is about. Mr. Chiaradio is well-versed in smearing, name calling and slandering those of us who dare to differ with him, I will forgo his tactics and just remind readers what is at stake in this election ... both local and state. Yes, Bob, this is still America, and that’s the way we want to keep it! Allowing a consistent vocal minority who manipulate facts, skew data, or misrepresent their qualifications ... I’ve raised three children Mr. Logan, but that doesn’t make me a child psychologist ... if we give our power away to this minority by voting them into public office, we are one step closer to losing our Democracy. Mr. Chiaradio is urging Westerly voters to “vote for Lori and Seth and ONLY Lori and Seth, for School Committee.” This tactic is called bullet voting, which gives the recipients a better chance of winning, while depriving other worthy candidates of votes.
Consider this: A vote for Lori Wycall and Seth Logan is a vote for Robert Chiaradio Jr., even though he is not on the ballot. If that’s what you want, go for it! VOTE! But I urge Westerly voters to be thoughtful when you vote. There are other knowledgeable, hard-working, TRUTHFUL candidates running who don’t have Mr. Chiaradio’s seal of approval or won’t be that easily manipulated toward his agenda. Consider them too!
Beverly Conti
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.